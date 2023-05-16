CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Postal authorities say they’re offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who robbed a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier last week.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect (or suspects) involved in the southwest Charlotte robbery on Tuesday at approximately 3:30 p.m. at 13909 Castle Nook Drive.

Officials described the suspect as a Black male, late 20s in age, approximately 6 feet, 3 inches, and weighing approximately 240 pounds. The suspect was wearing gray hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. The suspect fled in a silver or gray late-model Mercedes.

Authorities urge folks who see the suspect to call authorities if they see the suspect.

If you have any information about this incident, call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. The caller should say “Law Enforcement” and use Reference Case No. 4033111.

A caller can also contact Charlotte Crime Stoppers and submit an anonymous tip by calling 704-334-1600, visiting www.charlottecrimestoppers.com or from the mobile app P3 Tips.

All information will be kept strictly confidential.