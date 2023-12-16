CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A house fire in north Charlotte was an “intentional act,” according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Crews responded to the 1500 block of Lasalle Street around 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say it took firefighters 18 minutes to control the incident and no one was injured.

The estimated property loss costs around $5,000. Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600,