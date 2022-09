CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters controlled a three-alarm apartment fire in South End Monday night, according to the Fire Department.

The incident happened around 8:45 p.m. on the 200 block of East Bland Street near Hot Taco and The Gin Mill.

UPDATE:200 block E Bland St. 60+ firefighters controlled incident in less than 50 minutes. No injuries reported. 1 puppy rescued. Firefighters assisting occupants with salvage. Sprinkler controlled fire to main apartment. Water damage to 3rd floor with several units affected. https://t.co/enEzgoguli pic.twitter.com/byR7IFbeEl — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 30, 2022

Officials say more than 60 firefighters contained the fire in less than 50 minutes.

They reported one puppy rescued and no injuries. There was water damage to the third floor, with several units in the apartment affected.