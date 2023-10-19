CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Seven people have been transported to the hospital following an accident involving a CATS bus Thursday afternoon, authorities confirm.

The crash happened around 12:55 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, near Clanton Road and Pelton Street. CATS said Bus No. 1068 was on Route 2 when it got into an accident with another vehicle.

A total of six passengers and the bus driver were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, according to CATS and Medic.

The crash remains under investigation at this time.