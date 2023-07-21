CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – More than 8,000 gallons of wastewater were released into McAlpine Creek this week due to a pipe failure, Charlotte Water announced on Friday.

Officials say that an overflow occurred near Lancaster Highway on Wednesday of 8,460 gallons due to a pipe failure.

“A majority of wastewater overflows can be prevented with your help,” said Cam Coley, spokesperson at Charlotte Water. “Anything put in plumbing or a manhole can cause wastewater overflows, spilling raw sewage into your street, your creek, or even inside your own home. Even products labeled as ‘flushable’ do not break down in the sewer system and can contribute to clogging.”

The sewage reached McAlpine Creek in the Catawba River Watershed, officials said.