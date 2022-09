CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of 9/11, and communities across the nation are planning memorial events to honor those that lost their lives

Throughout the weekend, remembrance flags will be displayed at Romare Bearden Park in Uptown.

Two thousand nine hundred seventy-seven flags are arranged in the shape of the twin towers.

Each flag includes a name and picture of a person we lost on that fateful day.

We will never forget.