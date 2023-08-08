CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 900-pound bull was found on Friday after a weeklong search, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

The longhorn was located at 7:47 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, near 9223 Old Moores Chapel Road in northwest Charlotte, police reported. The bull was euthanized by a hired hunter with the owners and CMPD at the scene, authorities said.

Two citations were issued according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control: Level 1 restraint of animals and a Level 1 nuisance.

At 7:03 p.m. Monday, ACC said they received a call from police in reference to the 900-pound bull. It was seen running down Moores Chapel, and located again at 1 a.m. Thursday nearby on Nancy Road.

Officials said that the bull escaped when trying to be removed from a pasture to an enclosed area due to severe weather. The weather spooked the bull, and the animal managed to escape.

ACC said the bull’s owner was on the scene with a trailer and lasso, along with patrol officers who all tried to corral the animal.

After many unsuccessful attempts, the bull walked into a heavily wooded area. CMPD SWAT was called to the scene and used a heat-seeking drone to find the bull, but this was also unsuccessful, according to ACC.

Monday night’s search stopped around 10:45 p.m.

Photo: Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department

Officials said that ACC’s Field Operations Manager was on the scene Tuesday morning with a drone but failed to spot the bull.

CMPD and Animal Care and Control worked with the owner to find the missing bull, and ACC was investigating if the owner has a current livestock permit.

Animal Control is still investigating permits, licenses, or agriculture exceptions.