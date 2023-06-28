CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Calls describe the moments after a 26-year-old man allegedly walked across the street to punch a baby in the South End area.

“A man just ran up to two women and their baby and punched the baby and ran off and now a couple of good samaritans in their car holding him,” one caller reported.

CMPD

In response to the incident, one dispatcher could not help but say, “Are you kidding me?”

CMPD

On the morning of June 4, CMPD officers said a mother was pushing her son in a stroller near the intersection of West Summit Avenue and South Tryon Street when Rico Williams reportedly walked up to them, mumbled under his breath, and hit the infant before running away.

According to police, Williams struck the one-year-old baby in the face with a closed fist, causing minor injuries. The boy was taken to the hospital with a swollen eye and an abrasion to the upper side of his lip.

A DoorDash driver who witnessed the incident reportedly followed Williams and held him down until police could arrive. During Williams’ arrest, officers said he was incoherent.

Williams was being held under a $125,000 bond. He has a history of assault and trespassing charges but does not have any prior convictions.

Williams is scheduled to appear in court on August 10, 2023, in this case.