CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police released several 911 calls on Tuesday in connection to a student being stabbed by another earlier this month.

The violent incident occurred on Friday, Oct. 7, at Aristotle Preparatory Academy in northwest Charlotte, authorities said.

Newly released 911 recordings reveal the chaotic moments following the stabbing at school.

Dispatch: Charlotte 911, do you need police, fire, or medic?

Caller: [Inaudible] GET DOWN!

Dispatch: Charlotte 911, do you need police, fire, or medic?

Caller: I need police and medic.

Dispatch: Charlotte 911, do you need police, fire, or medic?

Caller: [Shouting in the background] I need the police and an ambulance. A student with a knife stabbed another student and I need someone here.

Dispatch: Mam, hang on, I’m going to transfer you to medical, hang on.

The juvenile student involved in the stabbing has been expelled and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and intent to kill and bring/possession of a weapon to school.

The student victim was rushed to a local hospital, CMPD said. Police said the suspect “assaulted the victim with the intent to kill the victim and caused serious injuries during the assault.”

Although the reports recorded the wound as ‘serious,’ school officials assured the student harmed did not sustain life-threatening injuries and is expected to fully recover.