CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Country music star and North Carolina native Luke Combs is bringing his World Tour to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in 2023, the singer announced Thursday.

Combs’ music tour will make its stop in the Queen City on Saturday, July 15.

The concert will feature special guests Riley Green, Lainey Wilson, Flatland Cavalry and Brent Cobb.

“I just wanted to let you guys know first that July 15, 2023, I’m gonna be right here, playing a show in North Carolina,” Combs said in a video from the stadium. “This is a dream come true for me.”

General tickets go on sale Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m., Bank of America said. Fans can register here for the presale.