CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — When you live in a majestic city like Charlotte, you can’t help but look up and notice the beauty of the iconic skyline. But when you look down to street level, it’s a different scenario. A trashy one littered with roadway rubbish.

Drivers that regularly frequent Charlotte interstates ​have likely seen the oddest objects in the roadway. They loiter on the shoulders in dangerous proximity to drivers.

Recent litter has included chairs, mattresses, construction materials, metal signs, wood planks, clothing, garbage, and even a washing machine. And then there are the random objects flying willy nilly out of truck beds – making a beeline for the car windshield following behind.

What on Earth is going on?

“What is going on is our public is using highways and roadsides as a dumping ground,” explains Jennifer Thompson with the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

Thompson is grappling with garbage. Last year, North Carolina spent $22 million picking up litter and debris statewide; locally, $2 million and a million pounds of trash in a five-county area including Mecklenburg.

Thompson said most drivers are clueless about the dangers of littering.

“It’s an afterthought. At the time they toss the soda can out the window they don’t realize it can fly into someone’s windshield,” Thompson said.

“It’s dangerous…a safety issue,” adds David Isenberg. As the NCDOT freeway program manager, Isenberg said workers patrol highways daily, removing the most dangerous objects first.

Sometimes when too much trash accumulates, it can take days to clear it.

“We see couches, mattresses, appliances, you name it. We even picked up bags full of medical records. We were able to return those to the owner,” he said.

“Drivers may think of litter as something harmless, but litter is anything that comes off your vehicle, as small as a napkin, as large as a washing machine,” adds Isenberg.

Improperly disposing of trash of any kind, be it intentional or unintentional is illegal, punishable by fines and community service.

NCDOT invites the public to collaborate with the agency to clean up the state. Participating in Adopt-A-Highway programs, and biannual litter sweeps make a big difference.

Thompson said no one likes seeing trash scattered along the roadways. It gives the wrong impression. It deters tourists from visiting North Carolina. Residents should take pride in their home state and respect their surroundings.

“We want to be safe, we want you to be safe, we want to send our workers home at night after picking up litter. One way to do that is not to litter in the first place, ” pleads Thompson.

Isenberg adds, “Please secure your loads, so your stuff doesn’t end up on our roadways.”

If you see dangerous objects littering the highway, officials warn: Do not stop your car and pick them up. This is a danger to you and other motorists. Call *HP to report it. And if you see someone littering, report that as well.

Swat a litterbug. For more information, click here.