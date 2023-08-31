CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte news station is mourning the loss of one of its own following a long battle with cancer.

WBTV veteran reporter Steve Crump passed away on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. Crump worked in the Queen City market for decades telling the stories of the greater Charlotte community.

In 2022, Crump was featured as part of 2022’s Charlotteans of the Year.

“Four years after a colon cancer diagnosis and a bout with MRSA that left him unable to walk, the longtime journalist still chases stories that matter,” Allison Braden with Charlotte Magazine wrote in her piece.

WBTV News released the following statement:

“It is with great sadness that WBTV announces the passing of Steve Crump. Steve was a devoted newsman who spent decades passionately telling the stories of the greater Charlotte community.

He was also a cherished colleague, friend, and mentor to many, both in the WBTV newsroom and throughout the country. Our thoughts and prayers are with Steve’s wife, Cathy, and with his many friends who will be touched by his loss.”

Steve’s wife, Cathy Crump, released the following statement:

“Our hearts are breaking as we share the news of the passing of our beloved Steve. He was determined to share the truth and broadcasting became the chosen vehicle.

His true passion was being a part of the lives of the people in his community and sharing their truths. We will remain steadfast and never forget his passion.”

Crump’s passing comes after WBTV lost Meteorologist Jason Myers and Pilot Chip Tayag in a helicopter crash on Tuesday morning, Nov. 22, 2022, near Interstate-77 in Charlotte.

The cause of the deadly helicopter crash remains under investigation by the NTSB.