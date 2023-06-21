CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police announced that they’re raising money to help the family of a longtime Charlotte detective who died this month following a battle with cancer.

Detective Jason Grier passed away on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Authorities said Grier’s cancer diagnosis was sudden and was discovered just a few months before his passing.

“Jason fought his battle with courage and continued to serve his community after his diagnosis. Those who knew Jason knew his smile, his kindness, and his devotion to his family and friends. Jason always saw the good in others and his legacy lives on,” the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police said in a released statement.

Detective Grier’s law enforcement career began in 2003 as a Police Cadet and he was sworn in as a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer in 2006 as a graduate of CMPD’s 149th Recruit Class.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police said Detective Grier’s diagnosis accumulated medical expenses and they’re hoping to help his family in their time of loss.

“Jason was a man of God, a devoted husband, father, and peacekeeper to the Charlotte community,” authorities said.

Folks can make a donation online here or mail a check to: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Fraternal Order of Police, 1201 Hawthorne Lane, Charlotte, NC, 28205. Make checks payable to: The Charlotte-Mecklenburg FOP Foundation. Please write “Grier” in the memo line, they said.