CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A mix of wind, clouds, thunderstorms, rain, and snow could slow flights across multiple major U.S. airports on Thursday, according to the FAA.

The FAA said the following airports could be impacted:

Charlotte (CLT)

Atlanta (ATL)

Chicago (MDW, ORD)

Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP

New York area (EWR, JFK, LGA)

Philadelphia (PHL)

Thunderstorms are possible in Orlando (MCO) and Tampa (TPA)

Snow is predicted in Salt Lake City (SLC)

Clouds could lead to delays in San Francisco (SFO)

Showers taper off late Thursday morning and early in the afternoon making way for mostly cloudy skies across the Queen City News viewing area.

We may see a pocket of sunshine briefly before sunset around 5:13 p.m. Highs will peak in the upper 40s before the 30s return overnight with clearing skies.

Heading into the weekend, afternoon highs will be limited to the upper 40s and low 50s as overnight lows plummet into the low 30s and upper 20s.

Look for this pattern to stick around at least through early next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy & Chilly with Morning Rain. High: 49.

Tonight: Cold with Clearing Skies. Low: 36.

For updates on your flight at CLT Airport, please click here.