CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Parking in Charlotte can be a hassle, and sometimes even a quick trip inside, can lead to a ticket on your car.

“I have to make a thousand circles, you’re trying to find a place, you don’t know the garages and stuff, you don’t want to pay crazy amounts for anything so it’s really difficult,” said Megan Estep.

“I think the city should give people an opportunity in parking lots where they can accommodate with the growth of the city,” said James Smith.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation is developing a strategic parking plan. The city says the plan will recommend ways to efficiently manage the curb lane and balance competing demands for access, including loading and parking needs.

The Charlotte Department of Transportation (CDOT) is responsible for the administration of the On-Street Parking and Curb Lane Management Program, including curb lane compliance of all on-street parking (metered and non-metered spaces), the residential parking permit program, and loading zones. Included within the program are five managed parking districts comprised of the following areas: Uptown, South End, Plaza Midwood, Elizabeth, and NoDa.

The management of daily operations includes providing customer service, enforcement of parking regulations, monitoring the city’s commercial and passenger vehicle loading zones, conducting special event enforcement, and managing the maintenance of parking meters, equipment, and signage.

But the new initiative has some neighbors skeptical.

“They literally just said that there’s 10,000 people coming in per year, you can’t get enough parking for that, especially when you’ve got building coming up left and right and apartments coming up left and right, how are you going to fill those people, like how are you going to cover that parking, when there’s 30 people going to be on one floor, it’s never going to happen,” said Ashley Barber.

This city is taking input as they assess the on-street parking system to better develop a plan for better curb lane access for everyone.

City officials say this is also the first of several engagement opportunities over the coming months and through 2023.