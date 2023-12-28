CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An American Airlines flight headed to Punta Cana had to turn back to Charlotte Thursday morning due to a possible mechanical issue, officials confirm.

AA flight 2681 left Charlotte, CLT, Thursday morning, Dec. 28 headed to Punta Cana, PUJ, and returned to the Queen City shortly after takeoff.

Airport officials said the flight landed safely and without incident. The plane is being inspected by American Airlines’ maintenance team.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience,” American Airlines said Thursday in a released statement.

Winter holiday travel officially began on Dec. 14 and will continue through Jan. 3 with higher-than-normal passenger volumes, CLT Airport said.

Approximately 1.6 million local and connecting passengers are expected to depart from the airport during these 21 days, an increase of 9% above 2019 and 13% above last year.