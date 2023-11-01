CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — American Airlines has updated its international schedule from Charlotte Douglas International Airport this winter.

“As Charlotte’s Hometown Airline, we are proud to offer more nonstop options than ever before to escape the cold and make memories in exciting international destinations,” said Ralph Lopez Massas, American’s Senior Vice President of CLT Operations. “Our team is ready to care for our customers this winter while running an on-time operation they can count on.”

Services include 32 international destinations, which includes a 30 percent increase from last year in available seating. AA announced earlier this year its expansion includes destinations such as Mexico, Jamaica, and Curacao. Here is a detailed schedule: