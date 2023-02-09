CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The long wait is over.

The section of Morehead Street in Dilworth right at the intersection of McDowell is finally back open after about a year and a half closure because of work on a $1 million storm drainage project.

Drivers celebrated and honked their horns, showing their support when the road opened on Thursday. Still, one business owner may be happier than anyone else about the opening.

Over the years, the owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille, Matt Wohlfarth, has been a man of many words.

He always speaks through the signs outside his restaurant.

Last year, he told the city to stop using McDowell Street as “a storage lot” because of the massive machines sprawled out on the road, blocking access to his business.

“It definitely did make lives harder, that’s for sure,” said Wohlfarth.

Wohlfarth even had to turn his parking lot into a makeshift road to get customers in and out of his restaurant while crews worked on the storm drain improvement project.

“Life would have been a little easier with a road,” said Wohlfarth.

But now, he no longer has to pave his own path.

Construction crews have opened all four lanes on Morehead Street.

“It’s a great feeling, a weight off our shoulders,” said Wohlfarth.

The man of many words has just a few now.

“About time.”

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

He’s hoping it will bring back business and more walk-in customers with crosswalks now back open.

“I had to make a turn down McDowell, so there was a lot of jackhammering, a lot of traffic, but it’s nice to see it’s finally opened up again,” said John Demattia, a customer at Dilworth Neighborhood Grille.

There’s still some work left on McDowell Street, but Wohlfarth is focusing on the progress for now.

“It’s excellent, just improves everyone’s mood all the time; we’re going to have a party!”

Remember that one sign when Wohlfarth promised a party to the construction workers if they finished by last September?

They were off by about six months, but they still might get invited to the party because, as Wohlfarth’s latest sign says, “Asphalt never smelled so good.”