CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Following much speculation, the Atlantic Coast Conference has formally announced it will move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte next year.

“After a comprehensive, inclusive, and deliberate process, the Board decided that Charlotte – an amazing and vibrant community – not only meets but exceeds, the needs of the ACC,” Commissioner Jim Phillips said. “Our new home will provide both known and unknown benefits to our student-athletes, member schools, and conference office staff.”

The headquarters will be located at Legacy Union’s Bank of America Tower, which includes tenants such as Honeywell and Deloitte.

“Charlotte is one of the best sports towns in the country and a growing destination for sports events so having the ACC call Charlotte home bolsters our reputation nationally,” Mayor Vi Lyles said.

Conference realignment has become a central focus, emphasizing the need for the Power 5 conference like the ACC to not fall behind the ball.

As it stands, the ACC consists of 15 schools across ten states, which are primarily located on the East Coast. The conference showcases 27 sports with 10,000 student-athletes.

The ACC was founded in Greensboro 70 years ago.