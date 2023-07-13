CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An accident downed some power lines on Pineville-Matthews Road, and traffic is shut down in both directions, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Thursday.

Officers responded to the incident midday Thursday on Pineville-Matthews Road near Park Road and Park Cedar Drive. Traffic was being blocked in both directions.

The accident cause power lines to come down and vehicles were being diverted.

Queen City News was on the scene and observed Duke Energy and AT&T workers clearing the power lines.

There is no estimation yet for Park Road to be reopened. It is unclear at this time if there were any injuries.