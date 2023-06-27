CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Tuesday morning accident that resulted in a fuel leak has shut down portions of I-85 southbound in northeast Charlotte.

The accident occurred around 8 a.m. near Graham Street and Exit 40. Two of the four lanes were closed and the impact on traffic was expected to be high during the morning rush.

The Charlotte Fire Department encouraged drivers to seek an alternate route as emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash.

It is unclear at this time how many vehicles are involved or if there are any injuries.