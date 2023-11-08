CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Charlotte Fire officials determined that discarded smoking material caused $20,000 in damage at an area KFC/Taco Bell Tuesday night.

Charlotte Fire responded to a structure fire in the 6400 block of Albemarle Road Tuesday night around 9 p.m. Firefighters saw the fire in a mulch bed and were able to keep it from spreading.

Officials say no injuries were reported, and officials estimate $20,000 in damages.

The fire was deemed accidental due to discarded smoking material.