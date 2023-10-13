CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An accidental shooting has been reported at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s training facility on Friday.

The incident happened at the Charlotte Police and Fire Training Academy just before 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 13, located at 1770 Shopton Road.

CMPD said a person, not with their department, accidentally shot themselves while at the facility. CMPD tells Queen City News they share the training facility with other agencies.

The person sustained non-life-threatening injuries in this incident.

No charges will be filed at this time.