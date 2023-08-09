CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An activist who got into a confrontation with a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police commander is suing the officer and the City of Charlotte.

Lawyers for Jamie Marsicano filed the lawsuit Wednesday morning, August 8, alleging negligence and defamation against her.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

They also claim violations in the state’s law to expunge criminal charges. Marsicano was part of a June 2020 group protesting George Floyd’s murder.

Investigators said Marsicano, who now identifies as transgender, was one of the demonstrators who shoved then-Captain Brad Koch.

Mecklenburg County’s District Attorney later dropped Marsicano’s charges to ease tensions. Marsicano’s lawyers claim the charges should be erased from her record under the state’s criminal expungement law.

They also say Koch defamed their client in a conversation with Georgia prosecutors earlier this year. They say, Koch, now a CMPD Major, told prosecutors about the 2020 altercation after her arrest for an Atlanta-area protest.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police is refuting claims from Marsicano and her lawyers. They say Major Koch was acting legally when he talked with Georgia authorities about the June 2020 incident.

Here is CMPD’s full statement:

“The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department refutes claims made by Attorneys Tim Emry and Xavier T. de Janon regarding disclosure of information about community member and activist Jamie Marsicano.

A review of departmental records along with the publicly available file at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse (20 CR 219920) indicated that the June 8, 2020, criminal charges brought against Jamie Marsicano for misdemeanor resisting a public officer were dismissed on September 23, 2021. As of August 8, 2023, the record has not been expunged and is available for viewing at the Criminal Clerk’s Office.

According to the police report, Marsicano was one of the individuals who was identified as assaulting now- Maj. Brad Koch during a public altercation at the City of Charlotte Government Center. Multiple videos that captured the event (and were made public) verified the assault. After a discussion with the District Attorney’s Office, CMPD and Maj. Koch agreed that dismissing the charges against Marsicano would be in the best interest of the community, as it would help to heal some of the deep-rooted wounds that had been caused by previous events.

Effective December 1, 2021, all dismissed criminal charges are automatically expunged from a suspect’s record. This law was not retroactively applied to dismissals entered prior to that effective date. Based on the records available to us at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, it does not appear that the resisting public officer charge was expunged.

However, even if the matter had been expunged, an expungement order does not prohibit an officer from speaking with another law enforcement agency about that officer’s independent recollection of the incident. Upon an inquiry from Dekalb County, Georgia, law enforcement officials on March 16, 2023, Maj. Koch spoke with the out-of-state agency about his independent recollection of the occurrences in Charlotte, as he is legally allowed to do. He did not send a copy of CMPD’s incident report nor the court filings.

For nearly 30 years, Maj. Koch has proudly served the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department as well as this jurisdiction with honor.

The CMPD is not in receipt of any lawsuit at this time.”