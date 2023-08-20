CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A sleepy Sunday morning was disturbed by gunfire during an officer-involved shooting in South End.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police shot and killed a man after they say he shot a woman and stabbed a police officer.

The chief says his officers protected people Sunday.

“They put their own lives in front of others,” Jennings said. “They’re admirable for what they did out here on this scene.”

Neighbors are not too alarmed.

“This area’s pretty safe, I think,” said Patrick McCardle, who lives in South End.

“It’s super surprising to me; never in a million years would I expect a story like that,” said a neighbor.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. when police were called to a domestic disturbance at an apartment on West Tremont Avenue.

Officers heard commotion and a gunshot from outside the apartment, so they rushed inside.

“It is a dangerous situation, and when you look at how close, it could have been even worse, and that’s a scary thought as well,” said CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings.

Police say in the middle of a scuffle between the suspect and an officer, the suspect grabbed a weapon and stabbed the police officer in the neck.

That’s when the police chief says another officer shot and killed the suspect.

“It’s not the outcome that we want, but by the grace of God, there weren’t more injuries or more serious injuries,” said Jennings.

Police say a woman was shot before they went inside the apartment, and Jennings says that could have been what they heard before officers rushed in.

“The heroism that comes with this job, to hear gunshots and then to force your way inside a residence not knowing what’s on the other side of that door, but the officers knew they had a duty to protect and serve,” Jennings said.

Jennings posted on social media late Sunday that the stabbed officer is at home recovering. Authorities expect the woman to make a full recovery, as well.