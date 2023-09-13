CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A family is displaced after a house fire in southeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Around 12:40 Wednesday afternoon, officials reported heavy smoke showing from the back of a house on the 400 block of Heflin Street.

For breaking news sent straight to your inbox >> sign up for QCN Breaking Alerts here.

After an investigation, Charlotte Fire says it was an accidental fire caused by unattended cooking.

An adult and two children are displaced with damages totaling an estimated $16,000, officials said.

It took firefighters 20 minutes to control the fire and no one was injured. Smoke alarms were working and alerted the occupants to the fire.