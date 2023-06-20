CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Every successful business owner starts somewhere.

For Jimmy Kakavitsas, it was the day he stepped foot on American soil at age 15.

“No speaking English, no nothing. I just tried anything to survive,” he said.

Shortly after arriving from Greece, he entered the kitchen, at first, to wash dishes.

“I grew up in the kitchen in other words,” he said.

After 35 years of working for someone else, Kakavitsas decided it was his turn. Over the years, he has opened four restaurants across the Charlotte region. His favorite and last remaining is Skyland Family Restaurant on South Boulevard.

“I opened this, and I stayed here from 9 to 3 ’till now. How many years is that? 30 years. Twenty-four hours, around the clock,” he said.

During his time in Charlotte, the 71-year-old has seen restaurant after restaurant closes its doors.

He says his secret to staying open is something he learned back when he was a teenager.

“I’ll do the kitchen, I’ll wash dishes. I’ll do the pots and pans. All you got to depend is on your hands. If you don’t depend on your hands today, don’t go to business,” he said.

After nearly 60 years in the restaurant industry, he is moving on.

The restaurant will continue to stay open, but under a new owner: his cousin.

“I worked very hard, but I accomplished what I want. My kids grow up. I am happy. But it is time for me to stop. I am 71 now, so it is time to enjoy the life that is left and let the younger people take over,” he said.

The restaurant is holding a celebration Wednesday for Kakavitsas.