CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It’s something you can never get back, no matter how hard you try.

But there are places where time seems to take a little break from its unending race towards and unknown finish line.

“97 years,” said Joanna Sikiotis. “And today — is our last day. We’re closing up.”

For decades, that’s what ‘Green’s Lunch’ was for so many. It’s been in the family for 97 years.

“I’m so proud, and you know, I’m so humbled that all these people remember us,” said Joanna.

Joanna has run Charlotte’s oldest restaurant for the last 47 years of her life. She’s been working six days a week, eleven hours a day, and it’s finally time to stop for good.

“I already started [crying] today,” said Joanna, tearing up. “Oh well, it is what it is.”

It’s a little bitter, but mostly sweet, closing up her family restaurant.

“It’s worth it just to come and see them for one last time,” said Cindy Wright, a longtime customer.

Joanna said it had gotten too difficult trying to keep up with the changing times. Lunch crowds haven’t been the same since COVID. The years of long hours and struggle have finally caught up. She’ll miss seeing people, but it’s time for her to slow down.

“I’m going to miss them because they are like family, especially the ones that came on Saturdays and stuff, we know their families and everything,” said Joanna.

Joanna said, the family still owns the land where the restaurant is. They’re leasing out the building to someone who’s planning on turning it into a lounge. As for hot dogs and chili, she said maybe someday they may consider a food truck or selling their chili. She plans on keeping their social media sites up so she can keep people updated.