CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – You’ve heard the African proverb, “It takes a village to raise a child.” Nonprofit Neighborhood Hope believes it also takes a mindset.

“Nobody gets where they are by themselves,” executive director Josh Meadows told Queen City News, driving a van to pick up kids on a recent afternoon.

On Mondays and Wednesdays, he’s in the driver’s seat to cultivate change in East Charlotte.

“Some of the things that they go through is just a lack of opportunity,” he says. “So, we’re going to pick up some kids from a neighborhood called Meadow Oaks.”

“How are you?” he said to a child.

“Where are we going?” she asked.

“We’re going to tutoring!” Meadows says.

They load up in the vehicle and head to Neighborhood Hope’s after-school program stresses three words: encourage, respect, and listen. The idea is to give kids a venue where they feel seen and heard.

“Oh, yeah? You had a rough day at school, you said?” tutoring program coordinator Lia Bush said to a boy.

“God says that he makes things new. So if we say, ‘God, can you help us have a better afternoon?’” she says.

The “village” that fuels this effort includes volunteer Vaughn Antab, who’s one-on-one with King Thompson. For Antab, this is a welcome change of pace.

“I’m a retired Special Agent for the FBI,” he revealed.

“He was giving me FBI vibes!” Thompson joked.

“FBI vibes” and all, they make a good team.

“Is this addition, subtraction, division, or multiplication?” Antab asked.

“Multiplication” Thompson answers.

“That’s right!” Antab said with pride. “Good boy.”

“We always say time equals love,” Meadows says of giving back.

He is from Western North Carolina—not the Eastside—growing up in a single-parent household.

Mentors including coaches and teachers helped him find his way.

“What I went through, that was painful, now I get to use it for a purpose,” Meadows says. “So as I got older, I kind of had this ache inside of me, like, ‘well if all of these people blessed me, what am I doing to give back to other people?”’

Neighborhood Hope gives Meadows a path to paying it forward.

The nonprofit helps students like Josiah Begoe improve their reading skills. Reaching them now is urgent.

“If they’re not on a third-grade level by third grade, they’re not gonna thrive in life,” said Meadows.

As a tutor, East Meck High sophomore Wayden Kerson understands the assignment.

“I’m making something important out of not only their lives, but my life by being there to help them,” Kerson said.

“I don’t know about him,” Josiah kids. “He’s kind of crazy.”

“I’m kind of crazy?” Kerson repeated.

What’s really crazy is that volunteers go into the tutoring effort thinking they’ll do all the teaching.

“You know when you volunteer for something, you feel like you’re going to bless someone, bless these young kids to give them a start,” says Antab. “It turns out that I’m the one being blessed by being here.”

Young people have a way of turning the tables. It just goes to show that sometimes a short van ride goes a very long way.

“I feel like we give a lot of purpose to people,” Meadows says. “We want to give these kids experiences that could help shape their life.”