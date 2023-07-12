CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Airbnb boom or bust? After years of explosive growth, the Airbnb boom is slowing down. Nationwide trends show supply is finally outpacing demand, pushing some hosts out of the industry.

Queen City News Business Correspondent Taylor Young dug into why Charlotte seems to be immune to the trend.

“I think Charlotte is just buzzing. I love it because it makes us money. It’s crazy,” Scott Washington told Queen City News.

Washington opened an Airbnb in south Charlotte about one year ago.

“One week I can go and see that 700 people viewed my listing, and the next week I can see that 1,000 people viewed my listing,” he said.

Just in the last year, economists said demand for Airbnb stays in Charlotte has increased by roughly 20 percent, outpacing listing growth.

While vacation destinations, like Asheville and coastal towns, are experiencing an over-saturation of hosts, Charlotte still has room to grow.

“Every individual property is different, but for whatever reason Charlotte has been able to raise their prices more aggressively than the state has been able to, than the nation has been able to, and has been able to maintain really high demand growth,” Bram Gallagher said with AirDNA.

One theory – Charlotte’s growing population and workforce are attracting visitors planning to move here.

“So, it is job-related and he is waiting on a new apartment,” Washington said.

His two-bedroom Airbnb is booked every night this month. With overnight fees ranging from $150 to $175, he said his investment is paying off.

“I am like, ‘wow,’ because I have friends in other markets, and it is not the same conversation,” he said. “They are kind of dialing out of those vacation markets, the beach, that was a really popular spot, the mountains, that was also very popular. We are seeing those sit empty a lot longer.”

Matt Stone is a realtor who expects to see a wave of Airbnb hosts in other markets leave the industry by either selling their properties or turning them into rental properties.

“I see it all the time. People selling off their bnb’s. They are selling off their furniture that they went and purchased. They are liquidating anything and everything pertaining to their Airbnb,” Stone said.

Economists expect Charlotte to see an all-time high for Airbnb’s by the end of the summer.