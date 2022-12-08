CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Airport support workers are rallying across the country.

Though they were 400 miles from Washington, D.C., dozens of people stood outside Charlotte-Douglas Thursday to call Congress to act.

Between the planes, cars, and signs, Morgani Brown has a job to do.

“While you guys are out having fun, flying to see your family, I’m out here cleaning,” said Brown.

She cleans planes for Jet Stream and just gave birth four months ago.

“They gave me unpaid time off for a month, but I had to hurry back to support my bills because I was out a month,” said Brown.

She and about four dozen other airline support workers protested. Their demands were higher wages, better jobs, health care, and, most of all, for Congress to step in.

Many say they’re on food stamps or struggling to pay bills and will work well over 40 hours a week.

“I don’t hope for anything; I know for a fact that we’re going to make a change,” said Brown. “Look at all these people here supporting us- this isn’t no little bitty crowd, and we’re growing day by day.”

While they fight for their day jobs, it’s really about something more because the job that matters most to her is her mother.

The bill in Congress, introduced in June, is called the “Good Jobs for Good Airports Act.”