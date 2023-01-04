CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The use of cash has plummeted across the U.S. in recent years.

Most consumers now rely on credit and debit cards to pay for transactions.

More places like the Charlotte Douglas International Airport are now transitioning to a cashless operation.

Starting Wednesday, customers using parking decks or lots can no longer use cash. The airport says it is changing to continue modernizing its parking operations.

Queen City News tested out the new policy and found there are challenges for some customers.

“What happens if I don’t have any cash?” Queen City News asked a parking attendant.

“Well, they recommend that you go back up in there to the cash machine. But I help them out. I use my personal credit card. Or if they have cash, I use the CashApp for them,” he said.

Airport parking attendants use their own credit cards to pay parking fees or have customers park and walk back to the airport to buy a cash card.

Inside the airport are three machines in the Departures concourse where a customer can insert money in exchange for a cash card. However, the process comes with a six-dollar fee.

That card can then be used as a payment method to exit the parking area after travelers return from their flight.

“If people were to have to turn around, where would they do that?” Queen City News asked the parking attendant.

“Oh, you have to go out. Well, if you couldn’t get out. You have to park over here and go up in the plaza to get a ticket,” the attendant said.

“Have people had to do that yet?” Queen City asked.

“Yeah. That’s the only way to get out,” he said.

In a press release regarding the new parking policy, the airport said less than .5% of parking revenue is from cash payments.

Queen City News reached out to the airport for comment on the policy. The airport did not respond by deadline.