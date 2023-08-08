CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Albemarle Road is closed Tuesday afternoon due to a road obstruction.

The road closed beginning at 2:42 p.m. in both directions near Executive Center Drive. According to Duke Energy, there are 2,349 customers without power in the area due to a vehicle hitting a power pole.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said there are power lines down in the road. The blockage is causing heavy traffic delays on Albemarle Road and Central Avenue.

Outages from the incident on Albemarle Road. (Duke Energy)

N.C. Department of Transportation expects the traffic impact to be high, and the incident to be cleared by 6:42 p.m.