CHARLOTTE, N.C (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Queen City New was contacted by a parent regarding voicemail messages they say they received from Alexander Graham Middle School Principal Darryl Conner Jr.

In the audio shared with QCN, Principal Conner can be heard alerting parents around 1 p.m. that an 8th-grade student was found to have a bullet casing and that there was no active threat.

Principal Conner continued that ammunition was in “strict violation of the Student Code of Conduct” and that “any student in violation will be disciplined”.

In a second voicemail around 3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 27, the principal reported that a threat was circulating on social media “that was connected to an incident communicated earlier today”. As a precaution, law enforcement will be on campus Thursday morning.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools (CMS) says that the threat was deemed “not credible” after law enforcement investigated the incident.

A spokesperson with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools provided the following statement:

A student had a bullet casing on a desk at the school. Students reported through the Say Something App that there were threats made. The threat was investigated and found to be not credible. Ammunition is prohibited in our schools and is a violation of the Code of Student Conduct. Any student in violation will be disciplined according to the handbook. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools

QCN has also reached out to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police for comment.