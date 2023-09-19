CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Amazon will hire more than 6,500 employees in the Charlotte area for the upcoming holiday season, the company announced on Tuesday.

“The holiday season is always a special time at Amazon and we’re excited to hire 250,000 additional people this year to help serve customers across the country,” John Felton said, Amazon’s Senior VP of Worldwide Operations, in a written statement. “Whether someone is looking for a short-term way to make extra money, or is hoping to take their first step toward a fulfilling and rewarding career at Amazon, there’s a role available for them. A fulfillment or transportation employee who starts with us today will see a 13% increase in pay over the next three years — likely more, including our annual wage investments — and that’s on top of offerings like pre-paid college tuition with Career Choice and health care benefits on day one.”

The company is hiring 250,000 throughout the United States in full-time, seasonal, and part-time capacities. More than 11,000 will be out of North Carolina.

“We’re proud to see how our investments are able to unlock new economic opportunity for millions of people across the U.S.,” Holly Sullivan said, VP of Worldwide Economic Development at Amazon. “We’re providing jobs with competitive pay and great benefits, including free upskilling opportunities. We see every day how our investments have positive downstream effects for so many local economies, from big cities to small towns. Whether it’s at a fulfillment center, delivery station, corporate office, or retail store, every job created is an example of Amazon’s economic engine at work.”

The average salary will be $20.50 for customer fulfillment and transportation employees. Operations network jobs will range from $17 to $28 per hour.