CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A lot of Queen City foodies will be happy with this news! A beloved french bakery and cafe is returning to uptown Charlotte.

Amélie’s French Bakery & Café will be reopening its location on College Street after a major renovation project.

The café is getting a full interior makeover that includes new flooring, a larger event space, and a revamped dining room.

The location had been closed since November 2020.