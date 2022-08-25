CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — “America, heck yeah!”

Those are the words of a fellow that recorded unbelievable footage of a bald eagle being checked by security at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Monday, Aug. 22.

Video from Elijah Burke shows the ‘Clark,’ the bald eagle, perched on its handler’s hand and flapping his wings; it was being screened at the TSA checkpoint.

TSA Southeast said their “special guest was Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary, who decided to give his wings a break and fly commercial.”

TSA Southeast said their "special guest was Clark the Eagle with the World Bird Sanctuary, who decided to give his wings a break and fly commercial."

The World Bird Sanctuary says Clark hatched when they were breeding the then endangered bald eagles for release into the wild. However, Clark was born with scale deformities on his feet.

Those deformities meant Clark’s feet would not be protected from the cold adequately, and he would suffer frostbite and loss of toes.

Because of this, he joined the Eagle Flight Team and started his flight training at a young age.

“Clark is trained to spread his wings and even showed off a bit during screening,” TSA Southeast added.

Now, Clark is a flight ambassador.