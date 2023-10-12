CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — American Airlines is adding a direct flight from Charlotte (CLT) to Vancouver, Canada (YVR) in 2024.

Starting on June 5, 2024, the new service will launch for the first time, offering the only nonstop service between North Carolina and British Columbia, AA said.

“American is already offering more ways for customers to plan new summer fun for next year, with two more international routes joining more than 45 new routes announced this year,” American Airlines said in a written statement.

Also resuming service for the first time since 2019, American Airlines announced it will begin nonstop flights between DCA and Bermuda (BDA) on April 4, 2024.