CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — American Airlines added new nonstop service flights to Tulum, Mexico that will be offered once daily year-round starting in March.

Those flights will depart from Charlotte, Dallas and Miami.

“As Charlotte’s Hometown Airline, we are thrilled to add another dot to our map and expand

service from CLT to popular destinations our customers want to travel to,” Ralph Lopez

Massas, American’s Senior Vice President of CLT Hub Operations, said. “Building on major growth to MCLA this winter, new service to Tulum is yet another example of our effort to create more international connectivity and bring more vacation options to our valued customers.”

Beginning on March 28, American Airlines will offer four daily nonstop flights from Charlotte to Tulum. Tickets will be available starting Nov. 13.

The fun doesn’t stop there! Starting on June 5, American will expand daily service from Charlotte to Bridgetown, Barbados; Liberia, Costa Rica; and St Thomas, U.S. Virgin Island.

All of these new flights include a wide-variety of streaming content, high-speed Wi-Fi and in-seat power.