CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — American Airlines has added more than 120 flights to Las Vegas between Thursday, Feb. 8, and Saturday, Feb. 10, for the Big Game.

Specifically in Charlotte, American added eight flights to Vegas on Thursday and Friday and six on Saturday.

Additionally, 10 return flights (two on Sunday, Feb. 11, and eight on Monday, Feb. 12) from Las Vegas back to Charlotte have been added.

American Airlines also added more flights to Barcelona from Feb. 22 to March 3 for those traveling to the world’s premier mobile communications trade show.

In total, American Airlines added more flights for more than 60 special events around the world this year.