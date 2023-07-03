In a statement, American Airlines said Flight 2044 from Charlotte to Bermuda had an issue with odor in the cabin on Sunday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An American Airlines flight reported mechanical issues on Sunday, returning to Charlotte-Douglas International Airport.

In a statement, AA said Flight 2044 from Charlotte to Bermuda had an issue with odor in the cabin on Sunday. The flight returned to Charlotte, and passengers deboarded without incident. Passengers took another plane to get to Bermuda, they said.

American Airlines said its maintenance staff inspected the plane on Sunday before returning to service. According to FlightRadar24.com, the Airbus A319-115 plane was back in service Monday on the same route.

“We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience,” American Airlines said in a released statement.

It was the second issue involving an American Airlines plane in Charlotte in the past two weeks — as Flight 1264 experienced issues when it left North Carolina for Cleveland on June 21.