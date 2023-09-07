CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – American Eagle Outfitters “temporarily closed” its Northlake Mall location, according to the mall’s website.

If the clothing retail store were to close permanently, it would be the third store known to do so in the mall in 2023.

Though listed as a temporary closure, a lawsuit filed by Spinso Real Estate Group claims: “American Eagle failed to operate continuously its business at Northlake Mall and, as such, is in breach of its lease agreement.”

The upstate New York-based Spinso manages dozens of malls and shopping centers nationwide.

Additionally, the suit claims AEO’s lease termination resulted in fewer customers visiting the shopping center, other retailers’ businesses suffering (often resulting in some tenants ceasing operations), and the rent and value of the complex decreasing.

The real estate group wants AEO to pay the rest of its leasing term and claims the store exceeded $75,000 in damages.

Notable Closures

The mall’s Apple store closed on March 1, and Buckle, a retailer known for its casual apparel, footwear, and accessories, shut its doors on March 26.

While Apple claimed their announcement came “in preparation for a new store to open in the Charlotte area early next year,” Buckle did not specify its reasoning for the decision.

Northlake Mall had its third shooting in three months on Tuesday, Feb. 28, a day before the Apple store officially closed.

The first shooting came inside the mall in December 2022 when two people were injured. The second happened in early February, where no one was shot, but two people were taken to the hospital for non-shooting-related injuries.