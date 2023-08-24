The Charlotte Fire Department responded to US Foods Thursday, Aug. 24.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A food distribution center experienced an ammonia leak Thursday, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Charlotte Fire responded to an anhydrous ammonia leak at US Foods on Statesville Road in North Charlotte. Firefighters said the leak has been secured.

According to the National Library of Medicine, the compound ammonia in the anhydrous (waterless) form appears as a clear colorless gas with a strong odor. It is utilized as a refrigerant for frozen and chilled food at this facility.

There are no reports of injuries.

Firefighters and the HAZMAT team are attempting to ventilate a residual amount of anhydrous ammonia in a small area of the warehouse.