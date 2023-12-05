CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Dante Anderson was elected mayor pro tem Monday night but not before a theatrical, and volatile, debate took place between several board members in front of a public audience.

Council members Anderson, Victoria Watlington, LaWana Mayfield, and others all made passionate pleas of who they were in favor of ahead of the vote for the position, which was left vacant after Braxton Winston stepped down to go and make a run at the state’s next Commissioner of Labor.

“I’m not gonna read my resume to you it’s too long,” Anderson said appearing to throw some shade at Watlington after Watlington had just read through her credentials and background. “I’m just a poor kid from SouthSide homes who has reached heights,” the Charlotte native and Harvard graduate proclaimed.

“I would have a very hard time voting for someone who literally has been in office for 10 months,” Mayfield, serving a sixth term, decried. “Do we all agree? No. We are 11 very independent decision-makers.”

Mayfield, Smuggie Mitchell, and two others voted in favor of Watlington, who was also running to replace Winston.

Sitting with her child in her lap, Council member Dimple Ajmera was critical of the way the board is currently operating. “There is a lack of process that we need to put in place so that we don’t have this breakdown like we are having now.”

Anderson emphasized working with ‘disparaging voices’ and listening to everyone who sits on the board. “I’ve served the City of Charlotte in a variety of ways for decades.” She said she aims to “bring together a better and brighter solution for the city that we all love and call the Queen City.”