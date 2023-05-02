CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Yet another big box retailer has announced it is going out of business.

Tuesday Morning announced all of its remaining stores, including three in the Charlotte area, are closing.

Customers piled into the stores Tuesday for final sales.

“Well, I love Tuesday morning. It is very close and very convenient, and I always find something that I like here,” said customer Elaine. “So, I am sorry to see it go.”

The discount store is joining a list of other retailers to close or file for bankruptcy in recent weeks, sparking fear more retailers could follow.

“Bed Bath and Beyond, and there are others that I am worried about it,” Elaine said.

Despite concerns, retail experts say the industry is unprecedently strong.

Sales have grown $1.5 trillion over the last two years, and real estate for more stores is tight.

“Very much the opposite of what people think of when they see store closures,” said Brandon Svec, national director of Retail Analytics. “They see Bed Bath and Beyond and Tuesday Morning, and they think of all of these bad memories from the past.”

Svec says the market’s tightness combines very little new construction and high demand for goods from the pandemic.

In Mecklenburg County, the occupancy rate for retail space is 97 percent.

Charlotte broker with Thrift Commercial, Charles Thrift, says retailers have few opportunities to break into the Charlotte market.

“Charlotte has some of the highest sales per square foot of any comparable market in the country; we are also a very profitable place to open a business,” Thrift said. “As our city has evolved. We are seeing a lot more retailers that are open to come here and desire to come here.”

As for filling soon-to-be vacant stores like Tuesday Morning, experts expect they will be scooped up sooner than later.

“These are not going to be sitting empty for years by any means,” Thrift said.