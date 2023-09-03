Fire on 6300 block of Linda Lake Court that was “intentionally set,” according to the Charlotte Fire Department

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Charlotte Fire Department is investigating another “intentionally set” fire, this time on the 6300 block of Linda Lake Court.

Crews arrived at the scene around 11:40 Saturday night where they saw smoke, according to the fire department.

Officials said it took them 11 minutes to control the incident and there were no injuries from the fire.

Around 8:25 Sunday morning, Charlotte Fire investigators deemed the fire was “intentionally set.”

The estimated damage to the property is $21,000, officials said. This is the second “intentionally set” fire in as many days that the Charlotte Fire Department is investigating, with damages totaling $136,000.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 where you can remain anonymous. The Charlotte Fire Department says you could get a cash reward for submitting a tip.