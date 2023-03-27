CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Another late-night reckless driving incident outside Uptown Charlotte’s NASCAR Hall of Fame is being investigated, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said on Monday.

Officers responded to the latest incident outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame over the weekend on E. Brooklyn Street.

WILD VIDEO: Video obtained last month by Queen City News shows a late-night street takeover outside Uptown Charlotte's NASCAR Hall of Fame.



No arrests were made and the vehicles involved fled the area, officers said.

Last month CMPD said hundreds of vehicles around Charlotte were involved in an organized takeover that involved multiple locations around the city, one of which was outside the Hall of Fame.