CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Another store at Northlake Mall announced it will close, according to its website.

Buckle, a retailer known for its casual apparel, footwear, and accessories will permanently close at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

The note embedded on their site reads:

"We are closing this location at end of day March 26. We invite you to visit us at one of our nearby locations."

This closure comes approximately three weeks after Northlake Mall had its third shooting in three months, a day before the Apple store officially closed.

Though Apple did not elaborate on its decision, Bloomberg reported “people with knowledge of the matter” said violence contributed to its shutdown.

The first shooting came inside the mall in December, 2022, when two people were injured. The second happened about six weeks ago, where no one was shot, but two people were taken to the hospital for non-shooting-related injuries.