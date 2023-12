CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An abandoned apartment complex caught fire Friday afternoon in north Charlotte.

The Charlotte Fire Department responded to smoke coming from the structure in the 2500 block of North Pine Street, just west of North Tryon. Firefighters controlled the incident in seven minutes, and no injuries were reported.

The fire is under investigation. This was the second fire along the North Tryon corridor this week, following an auto shop’s blaze on Tuesday.