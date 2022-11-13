CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An overnight apartment complex fire near South Blvd. was determined to have been intentionally set, the Charlotte Fire Department said Sunday.

Crews responded to the blaze after midnight on Sunday to a two-story apartment complex near 1800 Beacon Ridge Road, off South Blvd. in south Charlotte.

30 firefighters responded to the scene and the fire was controlled within 20 minutes, CFD said.

An investigation determined that the fire was intentionally set, however, there is no mention of an arrest or any charges at this time.

No injuries were reported. About $7,000 in damages was estimated and the Red Cross was assisting those that were displaced.